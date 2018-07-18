Girl sustains broken leg in non-stop RTC in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a young girl sustained a broken leg in a non-stop RTC on Sunday afternoon (July 15).

Police say the collision occurred outside De Aston School, on Willingham Road, between 12.10pm and 12.40pm on July 15.

The incident involved a small dark grey vehicle which was in collision with a 12-year-old girl who sustained a broken right leg.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and drove off towards Market Rasen.

If you have any information which could help police, call PC Prestwich through 101, leave your details and he will contact you.