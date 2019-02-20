Getting creative in Caistor cafe

What better way to get knitting, have a natter and reflect on life than over a nice cup of tea.

That is what is on offer at the knitting and reflection group that meets in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre fortnightly on Tuesdays, from 10am to noon.

The group was set up over a year ago by Babs Fraser and there has been lots of laughter to go alongside the knitting and crocheting.

Babs said: “Our efforts always go to good use. We have made twiddle muffs for people with dementia, squares for the Lincoln peace blanket, a number of ‘Teddies for Tragedies’ and also hats for the seamen’s mission.”

The group has recently made a donation to the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre to thank them for allowing them to meet there at no cost.

Babs added: “We really are very grateful to them for letting us meet here.”