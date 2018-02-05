Get your running shoes at the ready for Lincoln Half Marathon

Details have been released regarding the third Lincoln Half Marathon, which will take place later this year - but you only have this week to express your interest.

OSB Events, organisers of the Lincoln Half Marathon, have announced that the race will be held on Sunday, September 30.

The launch of the Lincoln Half Marathon. EMN-180502-094433001

The announcement came on Friday (February 2), and you have until Sunday, February 11 to express your interest in taking part.

If you miss your chance this Sunday, general entries will open at 9am on Tuesday, February 20.

Angela Andrews CPFA, Chief Executive and Town Clerk at City of Lincoln Council, said: “I am delighted that the Lincoln Half Marathon is returning to our city for 2018.

“It’s a fantastic event attracting runners of all levels from Lincolnshire and beyond, and the route takes in many of the city’s beautiful landmarks.

An aerial view of Lincoln of the race last year. EMN-180502-095021001

“I would like to encourage runners to get involved and make sure they are on the start line.”

The Lincoln Half Marathon covers a 13.1 mile course, which passes through Lincoln’s historic Cathedral Quarter before dropping down to Brayford Wharf, returning uphill to Cathedral Quarter and then crossing the finish line at Lincolnshire Showground.

In addition to the Lincoln Half Marathon, 2018 will see the first Lincoln Mini Marathon - an event based entirely at Lincolnshire Showground for runners under the age of 17.

The Lincoln Mini Marathon will be held on September 30, starting shortly after the Half Marathon.

Race director Iain Hamilton said: “We are looking forward to including the first Lincoln Half Mini Marathon, which will be based at The Lincolnshire Showground during the Half Marathon.

“The 2017 event was a great success and we are building on this to deliver another first-class race in the beautiful city of Lincoln this autumn.

“With many runners now making their race plans for the year, we hope that many will sign up to run this brilliant half marathon in one of the UK’s most historic cities.”

The second Lincoln Half Marathon Corporate Challenge will also be held on the same day - giving businesses the chance to get fit, partake in team building and raise money for charity.

• A total of 5,000 places are available for the 2018 Lincoln Half Marathon.

• Those that sign up to expression of interest will receive early bird discounted entry option and exclusive discounts from event partners.

• Anyone who expressed interest will be sent a link to sign up at the reduced early bird fee of £30 for affiliated runners or £32 for non-affiliated runners.

• General entries will then open via the website at 9am on 20th February.

