Generous gifts from Rasen and Caistor shoppers

Members of Market Rasen Rotary Club say they have once again been astounded by the generosity of seasonal shoppers in Market Rasen and Caistor.

The group made three charity collections during Christmas week.

Rotarians Ron Myland and Stuart Davies with Debbie and Maggie from Caistor Co-op EMN-181231-065806001

On December 21, Rotarians were at Tesco in Market Rasen, where £610 was collected for Andy’s Children’s Hospice at Grimsby.

Collections at Caistor and Market Rasen Co-op stores in the same week were in support of the international charity ShelterBox.

A total of £407.80 was collected at Caistor and £280.00 at Market Rasen.

Rotary spokesman David Mason said: “Together with a profit from selling Rotary garments, we will be able to send £702.10 off to Shelter Box.

David Herring and Nigel Douglas, collecting for Andy's Children's Hospice at Tesco.in Market Rasen EMN-181231-065755001

“The charity will be urgently replacing stocks as the recent Tsunami in Java will have used many boxes loaded with tents, cookers, utensils, tools, sleeping bags and water purifiers.

“This collection for Shelter Box, takes the total collected by the Rotary Club of Market Rasen for this charity to a staggering £28,565.87 since 2004.

“We are once again grateful for the generosity of shoppers in Caistor and Market Rasen and the willingness of the Shop Managers who allowed us to collect for our charities.

“Thank you to all who donated to any of the collections, this year or in the past.”