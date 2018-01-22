Gates ready to open on a new season at Tattershall Castle

After a quiet couple of months, the medieval majesty of Tattershall Castle will re-open for everyone to see in February.

While visitors may have been absent during the winter closure, there has been plenty going on behind the scenes.

Tattershall Castle is set to open again ready to welcome visitors for another year. EMN-180115-221620001

Some necessary conservation cleaning work has been done, alongside maintenance projects within the castle grounds.

Now, the castle is ready to welcome visitors with the season opening on February 10 at 11am.

A spokesman said: “The echoing chambers are waiting to be explored by imaginative visitors, the grounds are ready for curious children and Tattershall Castle is set to charm and inspire once again.”

There is plenty to see and do, whether you area castle regular or planning your very first visit.

Tattershall Castle is set to open again ready to welcome visitors for another year. EMN-180115-221605001

There’s a chance to pick up free audio guides to discover more about the castle, admire the winter Lincolnshire landscape from the battlements, play some medieval games in the Parlour and spend time exploring all the chimneys, crannies and corridors.

With the half term holidays already fast approaching, why not encourage children to tick off some of the ‘50 Things to do Before you’re 11 ¾’.

The activity list is something that can be completed at all National Trust properties.

For people wandering around the grounds, there is also the opportunity to drop in at the guardhouse for a hot drink or pick up a new read from the second-hand bookshop.

The castle is open 11am to 5pm daily from February 10 until the end of October.

Admission charges apply.

•For more information on the castle, full opening times and the ‘50 Things’ activity list, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle

During the closed season, plans have also been finalised on what promises to be another fun-packed programme for all the family to enjoy.

From March 30 to April 2, the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt will be making a welcome return.

Explore the Castle, spot the clues and claim your chocolate prize.

Budding knights and princesses will have their chance to dress up and enjoy lots of fun activities on Monday May 7.

From May 26 to May 30, From Dangerous to Delicious - archery, hunting and medieval food, will reveal how archery helped put food on the medieval table.

Meet the Wolfshead Bowmen, hear about hunting techniques and test your own skills with a longbow.

Finally for the first part of the year, travel back in time to the fifteenth century and immerse yourself in the medieval experience as the very popular living history re-enactment War of the Roses weekend makes a welcome return on July 28 and 29.