Fun in the sun at Caistor Goes

Despite losing their Lottery funding, this year’s Caistor Goes... event went ahead - and it looks set to continue for years to come.

South Street Park was buzzing with activity for the Caistor Goes..... Back 100 Years and organisers were delighted with the response from residents and visitors.

Rebecca Jacobs took to the cockpit of the lightning, with the help of Mr Barfield.

Chairman of the Caistor Goes..... committee, Carol Mackenzie praised the work of the volunteers who made it happen and all those who supported the event.

She said: “It has been a very successful event, despite the clash with the World Cup.

“Those who came along certainly enjoyed it - and we are very grateful to the donations made and to those who bought raffle tickets.

“We managed to keep the event free, despite the lottery grant not being in place this year, and we are very grateful to those who have been so generous with their donations.”

Tilly Clifton and Mary Taylor turned back the clock.

The two-day event was packed with activities and live music to keep all ages entertained.

There was the chance to take part in an army boot camp, try your hand at some circus skills or get up close to some exotic creatures.

Fairground rides, face painting and crafts kept the younger visitors entertained, while the Lions provided a bar and burgers in their catering tent.

Mrs Mackenzie confirmed the event will continue, although it may need to revert to a one-day event.

Entertainment for all the family was on offer at Caistor Goes.

She said: “This is such a great event, we have to keep it going - although it may need to change a little.

“The Caistor Goes.. event started as a one day event, it was only the year we went ‘medieval’ that it changed to two days, so we may have to look at going back to one.

“There is such a great amount of talent out there and the Caistor Goes... event is a great way to showcase it.

“There will definitely be something next year, but we just need to see what that will be depending on the funding.”

The Lions catering tent did a 'roaring' trade.

Live music will be back in South Street Park on Sunday, September 9, from 3pm to 5pm.

The Proms in the Park is another free event for the town and music will be provided once again by Market Rasen Town Band.

Acoustic Angels provided some of the Sunday afternoon music.