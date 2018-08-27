Fun for all the family at the Wragby Show

A full day of action is promised once again at the annual Wragby Show and Country Fayre.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, September 2, at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho.

The main ring attractions include the Savage Skills Ultimate Air Show and the Bob Hogg Sheepdog Display.

As always, there will be a wide range of other attractions, including vintage vehicles, children’s entertainment, trade stands and horticultural displays.

For animal lovers, there will be a horse show, including heavy horses and driving, as well as cattle, sheep and rare breeds.

Admission is £7 for adults and £3 for children

Limited main ring parking costs £5, plus the occupants.

The show will be open from 9am to 5.30pm; for more information visit wragbyshow.com or call 01673 857483.