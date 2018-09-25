Fun for all at Middle Rasen gala

Middle Rasen Charity Gala went ahead as planned, despite disruption from the current flood defence work taking place in the village.

Anne Crawforth, who heads up the organising committee, said: “We have been affected by the road closures etc and this will of course have a knock on effect to the amount we raise for our chosen charities this year.”

However, a good number of people battled through the road closures and there was plenty for all ages to get involved with.

As well as local groups raising money for their own funds, this year’s event was supporting Action for Children and The Rear into Gear Appeal.