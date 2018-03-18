FULL STATEMENT: Disappointment as Lincoln 10k postponed after heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall overnight has led to the cancellation of the Lincoln 10k today, Sunday March 17

A statement from the organisers says: "We’re extremely sorry to have to let you know that today’s City of Lincoln 10K has been POSTPONED.

"Unfortunately, weather conditions have deteriorated significantly overnight and it has been deemed unsafe for the event to go ahead. As we hope you will appreciate, the welfare of our participants and spectators must be our priority and it is with this in mind that the decision has been made.

"The decision was taken following advice from safety professionals and in conjunction with our partners at City of Lincoln Council.

"As we hope you will understand, we have made every effort to try to enable runners to take part in the event, ensuring we had the very latest information before any decision was taken. Unfortunately, the weather has defeated us.

"Please accept our very sincere apologies; we know it is very disappointing and we share your frustration.

"We are now working to find an alternative date and will be in touch with more details as soon as we can. Please bear with us on this as it will require lots of conversations with key partners.

"Once more, we are extremely sorry to have to had to take this action and very much appreciate your understanding."