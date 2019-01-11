From on call to full time for Binbrook firefighter

Binbrook Fire Crew said an emotional farewell to one of their firefighters at a recent drill night.

Dan Cheetham has been a member of the on-call since early 2013 and he is now moving on from the Binbrook station as he progress forward in a career as a whole time firefighter with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Crew manager, David Lewin said: “We have loved having Dan at Binbrook and will always have fond memories.

“He will be a great addition to any station he ends up joining.

“He will be missed, but always part of our ‘special’ family.”

Now the crew is looking for more people to join their team.

If you live or work within five minutes of the station and want to find out more, call 08003580204 or send an email to recruitment@lincoln.fire-uk.org