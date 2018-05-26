From Kent to Caistor to help find CJD cure

A group of friends are heading out on the road to remember a Caistor man whose life was cut short by a rare brain disease.

Andy French died last July at the age of 52 from Sporadic CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease), a rare and fatal degenerative brain disease affecting just one in a million people per year worldwide.

Since then, his family and friends have set about raising money to help find a cure for CJD.

So far, more than £13,000 has been raised for the Cure CJD Campaign, and next week a mammoth bike ride from Dartford to Caistor will also help raise significant awareness and more vital funding.

Andy’s wife Nikki said: “This is a massive task for all of them and they have been putting hours in on their training; good luck to them all.”

Five of Andy’s friends from the Caistor and Market Rasen area will be heading south to take part in the ride, which gets underway next Thursday, May 31, from Andy’s brother-in-law’s pub at Horton Kirby.

Three of those - Simon Asquith, John Lynskey and Mark Reece - run Caistor Tennyson Tigers junior football team, which Andy managed for a couple of years before he became ill.

Another, Matt Chapman is the parent of one of Andy’s junior players.

In all, 21 people will be taking part in the cycle challenge, which will stop at points along the way significant to Andy’s early life up until the time the family moved to Caistor.

The cyclists plan to arrive in Caistor on Saturday, June 2.

Nikki said: “Most of those taking part are not avid cyclists, but are determined to complete the task.

“If there are any cyclists who want to join them at Sleaford for the last day that would be fantastic.

“We are planning a warm welcome for them when they arrive in Caistor, and will also be having an evening do - adults only - at Caistor Sports and Social Club, with a charge of £5 on the door, all of which goes to the Cure CJD Campaign.”

