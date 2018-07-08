Free training course for carers across Lincolnshire

Carers in Lincolnshire can take part in a new free education and training course aimed at people supporting adults with a mental health problem.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, in conjunction with Carers First will be running the programme for the first time from Monday for six weeks, sessions will be taking place every Monday at Discovery House on the St George’s site, Long Leys Road in Lincoln.

The Trust hopes to equip carers, and other members of the family, with the skills and knowledge they need to best support their loved one in the community. The participants will learn what it means to be a carer and what support is available to them, as well as the person they care for.

The programme will cover topics like understanding mental illness and will look at the common mental health conditions, the legal powers used by health services and what these mean, as well as self-help and skills carers can use in a crisis.

An expert panel of health professionals will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Call 07802 569 995.