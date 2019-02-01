Free ‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday tickets up for grabs

West Lindsey District Council chairman Pat Mewis is showing her support for the ‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday at the town’s racecourse on Sunday, February 17.

Coun Pat Mewis said the event will act as a showcase for the area.

She said: “It is great that Market Rasen Racecourse has the support of not only the district and town councils, but the businesses and community groups who are all working together to make this a huge success for the Town and surrounding area, also enhancing the visitor economy and town centre attractions.”

To mark the occasion, WLDC has two pairs of free tickets to give away for the race day.

To be in with a chance of winning them, simply email: communications.team@westlindsey.gov.uk with your name and contact telephone number to be entered into the draw.

Names will be picked at random on Monday, February 4 and you must be 18 years of age to apply.

If you don’t win, you can still purchase tickets from the racecourse - £10 in advance or £15 on the day - and kids’ go free.