Louth Tractors are running free ‘AFS’ training days for farm machinery operators working across Lincolnshire. The courses are on March 21 at Limber village hall and March 22 at Belchford village hall. The sessions will start at 9am.

Places are limited. Email admin@louthtractors.co.uk, call 01507 605441 or visit www.louthtractors.co.uk.