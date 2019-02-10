Free course will get you up and running

Caistor Running Club is hoping to get more people up and outdoors enjoying a spot of exercise with their popular free course.

The eight-week ‘Couch to 5K’ beginner’s course starts on Tuesday, March 19, at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

This is the eighth time the club, which is renowned for it’s motto ‘Run for Fun’, has held the course.

Club spokesman Chris Robey said: “Last year, more than 50 people started the course, and 36 stayed with it until the end.

“Many of those went on to become club members and take part in various local races, including park runs, 10ks and even half marathons.”

The course is free and open to anyone over 11 years of age.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 should be accompanied by an adult.

The aim is to start from scratch and have participants jogging for a solid 30 minutes within eight weeks.

Chris said: “In the last seven years, more than 150 people have successfully completed the course.

“Many say it has changed their lives for the better.

“Our plan really is achievable for everyone.”

For more information email Chris Robey on chrisrobey01@aol.com or call 01472 851189 (evenings).

Alternatively, visit the club website at www.caistor runningclub.com .