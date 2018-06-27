Four decades of service to Army Cadets by Rasen man

A former Market Rasen ACF detachment commander, Lt Col Ray Ogg, has been presented with the 5th bar to his Cadet Force medal in recognition of 44 years with the Cadet Forces.

Lt Col Ogg has spent more than 35 of those years within Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force, retiring as their Deputy Commandant.

After six weeks of retirement he was ‘bored’!

He then joined the Combined Cadet Force at King Edward VI School, before transferring on promotion after three years to become Contingent Commander at the King’s School at Grantham, where he has paraded for the last six years.

He was presented the fifth bar to his Cadet Force medal by the Armed Forces Regional Command Brigadier Matthew Lowe MBE at the Annual Leaver’s Regimental Dinner.