Former retail building in Market Rasen set to become housing

West Lindsey District Council have approved of plans for a former retail building in the centre of Market Rasen to be transformed into housing.

The application was submitted by Mr R Clark of Peter Rhodes Ltd.

The building in question - 54 to 56 Queen Street- is the former premises of Peter Rhodes Ltd, which has now relocated to 21 Oxford Street.

In supporting documentation, Mr Clark states: “The proposals are for the change of use of the ground floor shop (and a small associated area of the first floor) with the creation of two ground floor flats, with one of the flats having a first floor bedroom and bathroom in the existing first floor former storage space previously used by the retail premises.”

An environmental officer at WLDC raised some concerns over the potential of outside noise as new windows could face the railway station.