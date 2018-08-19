Former Louth & Horncastle MP, Sir Peter Tapsell, dies aged 88

Sir Peter Tapsell, the former Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle and ‘Father of the House’, has died aged 88.

Sir Peter, who stood down as MP for Louth and Horncastle in 2015, had served our area continuously for almost five decades.

Late on Saturday evening (August 18), Victoria Atkins MP paid tribute to her predecessor.

Ms Atkins said: “I am saddened to hear about the death of my predecessor and former Father of the House of Commons, Sir Peter Tapsell.

“Sir Peter was a great Parliamentarian and a gentleman, whose public service spanned more than five decades.

“I will always remember the kindness he showed to me during my time as the parliamentary candidate for Louth & Horncastle and his continued support following my election. I send my sincere condolences to Lady Tapsell.”

ELDC leader, Councillor Craig Leyland, also paid tribute to Sir Peter on Twitter.

Coun Leyland said: “As Chairman of Louth and Horncastle Conservative Association I am very saddened to hear that Sir Peter Tapsell has died.

“He served this constituency loyally over many years. His knowledge of finance and the Middle East could not be rivalled. Our condolences to Lady Tapsell.”

Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for the neighbouring Gainsborough constituency, tweeted: “I am saddened to learn this evening of the passing of Sir Peter Tapsell, a great parliamentarian and colleague over the decades.

“He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

