Former Louth DJ dons a frock for pantomime at Skegness

When Ugly Sister Druscilla Tremaine walks on stage at one of Lincolnshire’s most popular panto venues, no-one will recognise ‘her’ as former Louth Hospital radio presenter Phil Hoyles!

Phil has returned to the east coast as one of the main cast members in the production of Cinderella, which is running at Skegness’ Embassy Theatre from this Saturday, December 15.

As the cast prepares for opening night, Phil remembers visiting the venue as a young lad.

Phil said: “I have loved the theatre all my life and before the Auditorium opened in Grimsby, we would often come here or over to Hull when I was younger.”

Phil, 42, grew up with his sister Michelle and parents, Lynn and Steve, in the Littlefield Lane area of Grimsby.

He attended the then Hereford School, where academia always gave way to the theatre and entertaining.

Back in 1988, Phil was runner-up in a local Young Entertainer of the Year competition and was a member of Stage One, regularly appearing on stage around the district, entertaining audiences with his comedy impressions.

A well-known voice on the Spire Hospital Radio in Louth in the mid-to-late 1990s, Phil said: “It was all I ever wanted to do.

“I was a regular on the radio there for a good few years and remember it very fondly.”

With school behind him, Phil launched straight into the industry – working in holiday parks during the summer season, before embarking on a panto tour of Yorkshire.

Work in the holiday camps then took him South, to Kent, where he has since launched a successful ‘Mr Marvel’ children’s entertainment business, running alongside his three-man comedy shows and his Tommy Cooper tribute act, ‘Just Like That’, which tours the UK.

Phil added: “When I look back and remember what I dreamed of doing as a kid, I know I am so very lucky.”

The panto runs until December 28.

For more details visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk