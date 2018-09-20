Fond farewell to Caistor market stallholder

Caistor area shoppers turned out in force on Saturday to say goodbye to a market stallholder who has become a friend to many of them.

Lesley Danville has been in the greengrocery trade for more than 40 years and has had a stall at Caistor for the past 11 years.

She arrives each Saturday at 4.15am to set out the stall ready for her customers and always makes sure she has the items she knows they want.

Now though, Lesley has decided it is time for a change.

She said: “I have some lovely customers.

“I love the Caistor people who have been so loyal to me.

“I have come out in all weathers for them, and they have come out equally in all weathers to support me.

“I will miss them all.”

Lesley was born into the trade, and is the fifth generation of greengrocer in her family. As well as the market stall, Lesley has run shops in Market Rasen and further afield, regularly travelling to the Hull market wholesaler to pick up fresh produce to serve to her customers.

Lesley said: “I am a greengrocer through and through, but I have decided it is time for a change.

“I have been spoilt rotten today (Saturday) with gifts - champagne, chocolates; Caistor is such a lovely community.

“I want to thank all my customers - they have been marvellous over the years.

“I also want to thank my children - Sue and Ashley - for all their help and support over the years.

“Sue has worked with me for many years - she is my rock.”

Both Lesley and Sue struggled to hold back the tears as customers visited the stall for one last time.

Regular shopper Molly Nafsger, who has lived in Caistor for 40 years, summed up the feelings of many as she thanked Lesley, Sue and Ashley for the service they have provided.

She said: “She (Lesley) is wonderful and always so cheerful.

“She puts a lot of effort into the stall, getting here so early in the morning to do so.

“I will miss the stall very much and I will also miss the friendship that has grown up over the years.”