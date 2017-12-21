Five Go..... a-carolling in Market Rasen

A group of singers from Market Rasen’s Holy Rood Catholic Church donned Victorian dress on Saturday to go a-carolling in the town.

The five singers - Jo Johnston, Mike Eckersley, Keith Winnard, Emma Eckersley and Fr Robert Thacker - visited restaurants and pubs to sing Christmas carols and collect donations for Andy’s Children’s Hospice and the Nomad Trust homeless charity.

Father Thacker, parish priest at Holy Rood, said: “We had a great evening singing for the townsfolk, and they really seemed to appreciate it too.

“It was nice to be reviving an old tradition, and we’ll definitely be doing it again next year!”

“We’d especially like to thank the staff at the Gate of India, Advocate Arms, The Olive, Jossals, White Swan and The Aston Arms for being so accommodating and letting us sing to their customers.”