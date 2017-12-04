Firefighters to join Santa on charity sleigh route in Rasen area

Lincolnshire firefighters are once again joining forces with Santa as he makes his way around the county throughout December.

Santa’s sleigh will be visiting villages and towns across the county accompanied by our Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews raising money for the Fire Fighters charity.

The sleigh will be in Welton and Dunholme on Saturday, December 15, setting off from Lincoln at 6pm.

For more, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/news