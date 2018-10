Crews from Market Rasen and Caistor were called to an RTC in Kingerby last night (Wednesday, October 3) at 10.33pm.

A rescue support unit from Lincoln North also attended the RTC involving a tractor and an electricity pylon on Main Road, Kingerby.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say that firefigthers stood by until the electricity board isolated the supply.

The driver of the tractor was able to self-release from the vehicle.