Firefighters from Caistor, Gainsborough and the Brigg crew from Humberside attended a fire in North Kelsey on Monday, January 7.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched at 11.43am to a straw fire within an outbuilding on Grasby Road, North Kelsey.

Firefighters used one hose reel and one main jet to extinguish the blaze.