Firefighter in Caistor leaves after 13 years

A firefighter based at the Caistor station has bid farewell to colleagues after 13 years service.

Stuart Martin completed his final shift last Tuesday, September 25, and was joined by staff to reminisce about his time serving as a firefighter.

Mr Martin admits he will certainly miss the ‘buzz’ from his job.

He said: “It feels really strange - it has been two days and I still find myself checking my pockets for my alerter.

“I will miss the camaraderie and the bigger jobs we were called out to.

“I will miss the adrenaline rush you get every time your alerter goes off.”

Mr Martin said it was a friend who persuaded him to look into becoming a firefighter.

He decided to give it a go and after completing a six-week training course in Lincoln he became part of the Caistor crew in May 2005.

Mr Martin initially provided daytime cover at the station, and in December 2015 became a Development Crew Manager.

He explained that every fire station has a watch manager and two crew managers, but if another crew manager comes along, they will become a development crew manager.

After serving as a DCM for two years, Mr Martin decided to go back to being a firefighter at the start of the year.

Looking back on his time in Caistor, he said: “I have lots of good memories.

“Most of my enjoyment came from working in a team and I also enjoyed helping people and the local community.

“I couldn’t have done it without the massive sacrifice my wife and children have given to allow me to be on call”

Before joining the fire service, Mr Martin worked for his father at their family run business Martin Commercials Ltd, in Caistor and now his father has retired, he has taken over the business.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have thanked Stuart for his support and say he will be missed.

• To find out more about being a firefighter, call into the Caistor Fire Station in Hersey Road on a Tuesday between 7pm and 9.30pm