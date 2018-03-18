Fire crews to make a splash for charity

Firefighters from across the county will be soaking up the suds and getting into a lather during March as they take part in charity car washes.

Taking place in various locations throughout March, crews will be on hand to wash people’s cars in return for a donation to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Mark Baxter, area manager response, says: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has been taking part in charity car washes for a number of years now and they’re always great fun to be involved in.

“All proceeds will go straight to The Fire Fighter’s Charity, which provides life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters, and which is completely reliant on donations to continue its work.

“We hope as many people as possible take up the unique opportunity to have their car washed by one of their local firefighters and help raise money for a worthwhile cause!”

Crews will be getting their hands dirty on the dates below:

18 March

· Crowland Fire Station, from 10am to 4pm

24 March

· Donington Fire Station, from 10am

· Caistor Fire Station, from 10am

· Gainsborough Fire Station, from 11am to 3pm

31 March

· Kirton Fire Station, from 10am to 2pm