Fire crews rescue cow while responding to blaze near Market Rasen

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze at a farm near Market Rasen yesterday (Tuesday, May 15).

Crews from Caistor and Market Rasen attended the scene at 11.07am, and used a hose reel to extinguish a quantity of loose straw on fire at a farm on Top Road, Normanby le Wold.

Firefighters then responded to a call of a very different nature - a cow with its head stuck in a gate nearby.

According to Fire and Rescue, crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the cow from the gate.

The Fire and Rescue service said the cause of the fire was sparks from an angle grinder being used on the gate that ignited the straw.