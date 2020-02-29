Fire crews dampen down after Caistor blaze

Fire crews from Caistor and Market Rasen remain at the site of a fire in Moor Lane Caistor.

Crews were called to the scene just after 12.30pm today (Saturday, February 29).

A shed, measuring approximately 200 x 30 metres was on fire and at the height of the fire, five crews were in attendance.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue advised smoke from this incident was affecting Grasby Road, so drivers were told to take care.

Local residents were also advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire was put out using hose reels and one main jet.

Crews are now continuing to damp down the site.