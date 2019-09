Fire crews were called to a fire at a Middle Rasen barn last night and a relief fire crew is still in attendance.

The call came in at 7.54pm for the 150 foot by 60 foot barn in Sand Lane used to store 120 bales of straw and 400 three quarter tonne bales of hay.

At the height of the fire, eight appliance attended from Market Rasen, Binbrook, Lincoln North, Lincoln South, Louth, Bardney, Kirton Lindsey and Brigg.

Two HR Jets and one main jet were used to extinguish the fire.