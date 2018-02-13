Film nights at Caistor if funding found

A community cinema in Caistor could become a reality after an enthusiastic group of people turned out last night (Monday) to show their support for the project.

The meeting had been arranged by town resident Steve Critten to gauge the interest for a community cinema and he was delighted with how the initial meeting turned out.

A committee was formed, with Steve as chairman, and other offers of help have been made by people unable to attend the meeting.

Steve said: “I am pleased with how the meeting went and I am very positive now about it (the project) going forward.

“The big thing now is the funding; there is no point in playing at it, we need it to be good from the very start.”

Initial costs estimated to get the cinema up and running with its own equipment have been estimated at £13,500.

Steve continued: “The town hall is thought to be the best location to get things started, but my ultimate vision is to have a have the equipment portable so it can be taken to other venues and also to different villages around and about.”

Next week, it is hoped to be able to try out some existing equipment to get the correct specification needed for the town hall venue and then set about getting funding.

As well as applying for grants, the group is planning to set up a crowd funding page to get community support.

They would also welcome sponsorship from businesses.

For more information visit the Caistor Community Cinema Facebook page.