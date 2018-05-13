Feature: Rasen Centre helps to live a healthy life

West Lindsey District Council is running a month-long campaign to raise awareness of keeping fit and staying healthy across the district.

Throughout May, the West Lindsey Loves a Healthy Life campaign will highlight existing groups and projects that help people of all ages gain vital support as they look to tackle health issues – while also promoting those who are at the forefront of having fun and keeping fit!

De Aston Sports Centre EMN-180405-103744001

This week the focus is what is on offer at the De Aston Sports Centre.

Keeping fit and healthy in West Lindsey costs less than your ‘sandwich lunch from Tesco’ so why not do it, say attendees at one of the district’s more rural facilities.

Members of the regular spin classes at Market Rasen’s De Aston Sports Centre are backing the month-long ‘West Lindsey Loving a Healthy Life’ campaign – and as they do so, they are urging others to give the town facility a try.

The Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, offers regular group cycling sessions, as well as a whole host of other classes, badminton, outdoor and indoor football, short tennis, cricket, roller discos and parties.

Its two huge sports halls can even accommodate kids’ bouncy castle parties.

With a membership of around 60, people can also pay-as-you-go and, says Everyone Active team leader Jen Fair, the facility is well used.

She said: “People do see it as a very good centre to have here.

“Some enjoy the classes, which are social, and they can spur each other on – but of course there is also the well-equipped fitness suite.”

Everyone Active and West Lindsey District Council have recently released plans for a major new ‘dry sports’ venue in the town as part of a multi-million-pound investment in health and wellbeing.

However, until those plans are finalised, the partnership will continue to provide the services at De Aston.

This is good news for two long-serving fitness fans.

Marie Bakin and Jon Staves, both from the town,have been going to the centre for 15 years and 37 years respectively.

“It is important that people recognise this is here and it is well used,” said Marie.

“I am here six days a week and keeping fit certainly helps me to control and manage my asthma.”

Jon added: “Whatever age you are, this is a really friendly and sociable place – it is good fun and good company.”

Meanwhile, fellow spinner Andrea Inglis compared the price of a class to the price of a lunch.

“It is such good value,” she said.

“People go to Tesco and buy a lunch that is more expensive – why not give this a go instead?”

Everyone Active’s Group Exercise Instructor, Moira Westley takes a whole variety of classes at De Aston and has the relevant qualifications to help those with a variety of health conditions, including obesity, Type 2 diabetes and GP post-op referrals.

Moira said: “There is no pressure here.

“We have people of all ages and abilities and really do cater for everyone.

“A lot of people will come as a family, for example.

“We really are a friendly bunch.”