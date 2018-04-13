Family trauma inspires Rasen super slimmer

It has been a year of ‘hell’ for teacher Nicola Lumb after her mother-in-law died suddenly, her father had two heart attacks, and her husband and daughter were in a car crash.

But despite the trauma, inspirational Nicola has managed to shed an impressive 6st and set up a business to help others lose weight.

Secondary school teacher Nicola put on nearly 7st in four years when she had depression after the birth of her child.

Desperate to shed the pounds, she joined Slimming World in Market Rasen last April.

Nicola said: “We have been through hell as a family in that time; everything from our mum dropping dead from a brain bleed, dad having two heart attacks, one car accident, and an operation for me.

“But life changing events like this make you think.

“Makes you totally realise that you need to change your life.

“It has brought our family together after such shocking events.”

Nicola said the traumatic events she and her family have gone through inspired her to set up her business, Nicky’s Nice or Naughty Batch Baking healthy meals on wheels service.

She had been delivering healthy meals to her parents in Middle Rasen, who both struggle to cook.

Her mum’s diabetes improved and her dad has lost weight, and Nicola decided she wanted to help others too.

Nicola said: “My family and I have changed our lifestyles for the better. We are much healthier, fitter and doing things more as a family.

“The food I make follows very simple principles of healthy eating.

“They kept saying I should start to sell it but I didn’t think I would have the time with my busy job.

“It is because of the trauma that we took the plunge.”

Nicola’s business started trading in February and it has gone from strength to strength - she even made deliveries during the snowy weather.

She said: “It has grown massively. It is causing quite a stir in Market Rasen.

“Now we have a booming business - we can’t even go away on holiday without orders.”

And among Nicola’s fans are her Year 11 students, who enjoy tucking in to her healthy roulade and healthy Curly Wurly brownies for their ‘Cake Fridays’.

Nicola will be at the Stand Up to Cancer event at St Thomas Church rooms in Market Rasen on Saturday, April 14.

Nicky’s Nice or Naughty Batch Baking offers healthy meals on wheels.

Delivery is available in Market Rasen, Caistor, Wragby and Louth, and is free within a five-mile radius of Market Rasen.

All meals are homemade by Nicola using fresh ingredients, sourced as locally as possible.

Nicola has gained hygiene certificates and is now fully insured.

Find Nicola on Facebook by searching ‘Nicky’s Nice or Naughty Batch Baking’, call 07912 789745 or email info@nickysniceornaughty.co.uk.