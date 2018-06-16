Family race night as Jamboree fundraiser for Rasen guides

Two Market Rasen guides fundraising to attend next year’s World Scout Jamboree are halfway towards their target thanks to the support they have received.

Liz Cook and Toni Neale (pictured right) have so far held several cake bakes at Caistor Grammar School and the Co-op, a well-supported quiz night and a tombola stall.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us by way of monetary donations, raffle prizes, baking cakes and much more,” they said.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has helped us run these events and all those who came along and supported them.”

The teenagers’ next fundraiser is a Family Race Night on Friday June 22 in The Festival Hall, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and £3.50 for under 10s, with supper included.

You can own a horse (or pig) for £5 and they are also looking for local companies to sponsor a race for £25.

The company’s details will appear in the race programme.

For tickets email toni.liz.wsj@hotmail.com

Toni and Liz also now have a facebook page which provides details of their fundraising events and their training weekends.

Visit www.facebook.com/ToniandLizsWorldScout JamboreeTrip2019 .