Family devastated after fire destroys belongings in North Thoresby

A family living in North Thoresby have been left devastated after they lost nearly all their belongings in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 5).

Emma Stott and her family were woken by the fire brigade at 3am on Tuesday after a dog walker spotted huge flames billowing into the sky next door to their caravan in Stanholme Lane.

The caravan and stable block before the blaze.

Belongings including a fridge freezer, photographs, clothes, two cars and a static caravan have been lost after their stable block caught fire.

Thankfully, Emma’s family and their pets - including seven dogs and some ducks - are all safe, but the situation could have been a lot worse.

It took two-and-a-half hours for three fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

Emma and her son both work in Binbrook and her partner works in Market Rasen - but without any form of transport, the family are struggling.

After sharing the news on Facebook, dozens of kind-hearted people have come forward, offering donations of clothes and food.

Emma said: “We are all okay, but physically shaken up - it could have been so much worse.”

• If you want to donate or help in any way, contact Emma Stott via Facebook.