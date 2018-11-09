Fab fireworks from Rasen Round Tablers

Market Rasen Round Table hosted a successful bonfire and brilliant firework display on the Racecourse car park.

Round Table chairman Richard Cameron said it looked like one of the best events for many years, with good weather and dry conditions.

Market Rasen bonfire. Picture by John Edwards EMN-180611-062527001

It is estimated more than 1,500 visitors enjoyed the evening.

Richard added: “It was a fantastic evening and we would like to say thank you to everyone who came down.

“Also, a massive thank you to Coopland’s, P D Electrical, ABBA Plant and the Air Cadets. Without the help of all these people the event would not have been possible.”

Proceeds from the evening will go to support a range of good causes.

Market Rasen bonfire. Picture by John Edwards EMN-180611-062505001

Market Rasen bonfire. Picture by John Edwards EMN-180611-062538001

Market Rasen bonfire. Picture by John Edwards EMN-180611-062602001

Market Rasen bonfire. Picture by John Edwards EMN-180611-062453001