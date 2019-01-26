Exciting plans to boost visitors to Market Rasen

Councillors are developing plans to boost tourism in Market Rasen with a new Tourist Information Centre showcasing everything the town has to offer.

Market Rasen’s current Tourist Information Centre is at the back of Jossals Bistro and Coffee shop in Queen Street - but the town’s mayor has admitted this might not be the best location for it.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s January meeting, mayor John Matthews said: “It’s [the Jossals information centre] served the town but it’s possibly not the best location for it.

“We hope to create something in the Old Police Station or town centre.”

And deputy mayor Steve Bunney joined in the discussion, saying he believed tourism was ‘important’ for Market Rasen.

Coun Bunney said: “Personally, I think tourism is an important thing for this town.

“We need [the information centre at] Jossals moved on.

“I think it’s the one thing this town needs.

“We need to get a lot of people together to see what a good central location is.

“Somewhere in the Market Square?

“I think that’s the next stage [of the plan].

“[We could have] something temporary in the offices here, when we move here [Festival Hall].

Coun Bunney said the council would look at potential locations as part of the strategic planning it is doing for the town.

He said the library was a possible location, or near the Market Square so ‘people can come in to town and see it’.

He added: “We could have a big sign.

Coun Bunney said the Tourism Information Centre could display leaflets for town trails - and leaflets specifically developed for tourism in the town.

He said: “These need to be what we provide at our tourist information centre.

“It’s that sort of excitement that needs to be going into it.”

Coun Bunney said the plans would be developed over the coming months.