Exciting challenges on offer with Rasen cadets

A challenging and exciting opportunity is being offered to young people in the Market Rasen area this month as the town’s Army Cadet detachment holds an open evening.

Go along on Monday January 29 between 7pm and 9pm to find out what Lance Corporal Lara Cordwell (pictured above) was doing during the summer holidays.

Lance Corporal Cordwell and the cadets are waiting to show how the Army Cadet Force has challenged them and share their exciting experiences since becoming cadets.

A cadet spokesman said: “You don’t have to be looking for a career in the army, you only need to want to challenge yourself and find out what you are capable of.”