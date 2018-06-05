Everything at town garden event blooming for Rasen Lions club

Market Rasen market place was alive with the sound of music as visitors and local residents enjoyed the annual Lions Gardeners Market

There was a host of stalls, all offering a selection of plants as well as plenty of advice.

Market Rasen Lions Gardeners Market EMN-180406-081147001

One new stall this year was Baumber Walled Garden and owner Sonia Elton took to social media to say how delighted she was with how it all went.

She posted: “A really good day at the gardeners market today, many thanks to the organisers.

“First time we have had a stall there and it was great.

“We will definitely make it an annual event.

Market Rasen Lions Gardeners Market EMN-180406-081059001

“Excellent support from the local people. Well done Market Rasen, and The Lions.”

This year, the Lions decided to only run the market as a one-day event, rather than the two days as in previous years.

However the accompanying craft and gift fair in the Festival Hall stayed as a two-day event, offering visitors throughout the whole weekend the chance to pick up something special.

St Thomas’s Church also held a mini fair, with stalls outside the church and floral displays inside.

There will be another chance to think about the garden when Market Rasen Rotary Club hold their Summer Market and Open gardens event on Saturday, August 4.

The event will also feature an Art, Craft and Gift Show in the Festival Hall.

Proceeds from both these events support a range of charities.