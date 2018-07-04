Epic climb sees Caistor mayor taken to tower

While Caistor Parish Church is veiled in scaffolding, there was a special offer to those who had a head for heights.

Canon Ian Robinson, vicar of Caistor, arranged for hard hat tours to take place, giving visitors the opportunity to climb the scaffolding both inside and outside the church.

One of those to take up the offer was the town mayor Alan Somerscales.

Councillor Somerscales encouraged friends and family to sponsor him in his epic climb to the top of the church tower and rased £300 towards the church restoration project.

Bacon butties and drinks were served by Christine Robinson and Val Waddington to keep up the energy levels of climbers.

Canon Robinson said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part and the project contractors, Stone-Edge of Pocklington, for making this once in a life time experience possible.

“I would also like to express thanks to our neighbours in Church Street for their good will and patience, as they have seen a number of extra lorries and vans in the street during the project.”

Over the past couple of months, a great deal of construction work has been undertaken as part of the church’s ‘Preserving - Sharing - Understanding Caistor Parish Church’ project.

Thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the project aims to preserve the church for the future and make it more accessible to the community.

Work is being carried out on the main roof , with drainage and heating also being improved.

It is hoped the work will be completed by the end of July.