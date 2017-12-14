West Lindsey residents reminded to check bin collections

West Lindsey residents are being reminded to check their bin collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

There will be a change in collection day for some households, as is usual at this time of year, and no collections will be made on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Residents whose bins are scheduled to be collected on Monday, December 25, will instead have them collected on Saturday, December 23.

There are also other changes to bin collection dates during this period.

All other bin collection dates until Friday, January 5, will be collected one day after they are scheduled.

For example, bins which are due to be collected on Monday, January 1, 2018, will be collected on Tuesday, January 2.

For more on changes to your bin collections, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk

Residents are reminded that the council’s garden waste collection service is on a winter break until Monday, March 26, 2018.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to local Household Waste Recycling Centres.

For further information on how to recycle at Christmas, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling