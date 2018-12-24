West Lindsey hosts echo homes technical talk event

The leader of West Lindsey District Council is keen to see more eco homes in the area after attending a technical talk at an existing site.

Coun Jeff Summers was one of more than 20 delegates who attended a technical talk by the authority’s Building Control team at the second phase of Gusto Homes’ eco development, The Edge.

Award winning developers, Gusto Homes, hosted the talk at their unique high spec passive solar home development on the edge of the Lincolnshire Showground.

Eleven homes are currently under construction on the site in West Lindsey as part of the original plan to create 29 homes, and the delegates, including West Lindsey Councillors, were invited to listen to the technical talk and have a tour of the site.

Coun Summers said: “I would like to thank Building Control for inviting me to this technical visit.

“I found the explanations extremely beneficial in enabling me to understand how the Eco Home project is still evolving – I’d like to see more of this type of Eco Home developed in the district.”

The talk included information about the structure of the buildings, the high level of insulation, the use of high efficiency electric heating with heat recovery ventilation, and concluded with a tour around the building site and one of the completed homes.

Phillip Westmorland, Building Control Team Manager, who led the talk said: “It was a great event. We had previously delivered a technical talk for Phase 1 a number of years ago, so it was insightful to be able to talk about how methods have changed with the construction of the Phase 2 proprieties.

“We now look forward to seeing the completion of this phase of development, and I have no doubt they will be just as striking as Phase 1.”

The development, set in 12 acres of parkland, which includes a two level lake and a five-acre mature wood, is popular with homeowners.

All Phase 1 homes are occupied and interest in the second phase is building.

Steff Wright, managing director for Gusto Homes was delighted to host the technical talk at The Edge.

He said: “The event, which West Lindsey District Council organised, brought together a group of very interested and knowledgeable delegates who not only will have learned from our talk and experience in building high performance homes, but we also learn from conversations with them, which helps us!

“The only way that real step change improvements will be made within housing is for people to share knowledge and then have the confidence to make changes within whatever organisation they are involved in.”

West Lindsey District Council’s building control team has been working closely with Gusto Homes on the development, providing the site inspections on both phases.

The unique energy saving properties boast additional amenities such as allotments, a tennis court with pavilion and an orchard planted by the residents.

For a virtual site tour and a tour of one of the completed property’s, visit the council’s Facebook page.