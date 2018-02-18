‘Unsightly’ sandbags ruining River Rase

A Market Rasen man has criticised various organisations for failing to doing anything about more than 20 sandbags being placed in the River Rase, and described their lack of action as ‘a crying shame’.

Sandbags were first placed in the river - one of the Wolds’ most important chalk streams - in 2016.

At the time, the Rasen Mail reported the sandbags had been put in the river by a landowner in an attempt to prevent erosion and protect trees from falling into the river.

However, Richard Brooks now says more sandbags have appeared and is calling for organisations - notably the Environment Agency - to take action.

Mr Brooks said: “The situation now is that many more sacks have been added.

“It’s very disappointing as a lovely stretch of the River Rase in the town has been abused by a lot of very large plastic sacks.

“It’s hard to think these sandbags will be an effective solution to erosion.

“If erosion is the main concern, then proper measures ought to be undertaken to be effective in the long-term - and without being a blight.”

The stretch of river, which runs from Rase Park to Gallimore Lane Industrial Estate, contains more than 20 bags.

Mr Brooks added: “The water authorities need to be involved and take responsibility, to ensure any problems are dealt with appropriately for the sake of the river and the environment.

“I can’t believe they approve of the sandbags.

“It’s a crying shame.”

Mr Brooks has also pointed out other work has been carried out to improve the area.

He explained: “Efforts had been put into landscaping the area, making it look very attractive. Now, it’s become unsightly. It’s shameful.”

The Rasen Mail contacted the Environment Agency (EA) about the situation.

A spokesman confirmed the agency is the regulating body for the River Rase.

He added: “The agency is actively investigating the placing of soil-filled plastic bags on a stretch of the River Rase following an enquiry from a member of public.”