Sign up for green service

Residents are being reminded that now is the time to sign up to the council’s green waste collection for the coming year.

As previously reported, West Lindsey District Councillors voted to keep the annual charge at £35 for the coming year.

The quickest and easiest way to subscribe to the service is through the council website: www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb said: “We have strived to make it as easy as possible for residents to subscribe to this popular service and we are delighted that we have been able to get 60 per cent of residents to sign up online.”

Phone enquiries for the service can be made from February 1.

Households who do not wish to use the service are reminded they can compost green waste at home; see www.lincscc.getcomposting.com for further information.

Garden waste can also be taken to the household waste recycling centres in Market Rasen’s Gallamore Lane, Gainsborough or Lincoln.

More information at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling .