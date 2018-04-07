Sandbags in the River Rase are yet to be dealt with

A Market Rasen man has expressed his ‘disappointment’ that despite assurances that there was an active investigation, nothing has been done about more than 20 sandbags placed in the River Rase.

Sandbags were first placed in the river - one of the Wolds’ most important chalk streams - in 2016.

At the time the Rasen Mail reported the sandbags had been put in the river by a landowner in an attempt to prevent erosion and protect trees from falling into the river.

The Rasen Mail first spoke to Richard Brooks in February after he highlighted the fact that many more sandbags had been added. At the time, he called for the Environment Agency (EA) to take action.

Speaking in February, Mr Brooks said: “It’s very disappointing as a lovely stretch of the River Rase in the town has been abused by a lot of very large plastic sacks.

“The water authorities need to be involved and take responsibility, to ensure any problems are dealt with appropriately for the sake of the river and the environment.

“I can’t believe they approve of the sandbags. It’s a crying shame.”

The EA - which is responsible for the River Rase - said in February that they were ‘actively investigating’ the problem.

However, speaking to the Rasen Mail last week, Mr Brooks claims that despite the reassurance they were investigating the issue and after numerous emails to the EA, that they still have not delivered.

Mr Brook said: “I checked today (Thursday) and there is no apparent change to the situation regarding the sacks in the River Rase.

“It is disappointing the EA haven’t responded to a request to know where they are at with their investigation.”

The Rasen Mail contacted the EA for a comment.

A spokesman from the EA said: “This remains an on-going investigation and we are talking to all parties involved to reach a satisfactory conclusion.”