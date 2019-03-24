Green light for phone mast at Tealby despite objections

Plans to boost mobile phone coverage in the Tealby area by siting a mast at a sewage treatment plant have been approved - despite objections by residents.

Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) can now install a 25m communications tower, ground-based apparatus and ancillary equipment at Tealby Sewage Treatment Works, off Rasen Road.

This is the second time an application for such a tower has been submitted at the location. A previous application was submitted in July 2017 - but was withdrawn in October 2017.

Residents submitted several objections to the latest plans, claiming that the tower will spoil Tealby - which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

One said: “Tealby is a lovely village and a conservation area. A mast would be a horrendous blight on the village.”

Another said: “To allow a steel mast in excess of 81 feet to be erected in the middle of the village where it will totally dominate the view would be an act of vandalism.

Another added: “We choose to live in a beautiful village because it is beautiful. This mast will dilute that beauty. Why should our landscape be the victim of this development?”

Some residents, however, wrote to the district council in support of the application.

One said: “I wholeheartedly support this application as I did with the previous one .

“I think there is no better position for it in Tealby.

“Whilst it is a beautiful village and it would be desirable not to have a mast, we do need up to date technology.

“I am looking forward to the benefits it will bring.”

In a deciding statement, WLDC said: “There would be some impact on landscape character and visual amenity in the AONB, and there would be views of the proposal from public rights of way, neighbouring conservation areas and some listed buildings

“There would be substantial public benefit arising from the proposal in the form of much improved telecommunications infrastructure - which is considered to demonstrably outweigh the harm arising from the proposal.”