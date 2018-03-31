Free family events celebrate Lincolnshire chalk streams

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is running free events next week, supported by the National Lottery and Lincolnshire County Council.

Activities include a community activity day at Scamblesby and fun events for children, including story-telling and putting on a play in one day.

Booking is essential for the children’s events.

On Tuesday April 3, from 10am to 3pm, children can put on a ‘Play in a Day’ at Tetford.

In the morning, experienced theatre staff will work with children to take on the parts of different characters in a specially written tale about life on a chalk stream.

In the afternoon, the children will perform their play in front of their families, being able to have fun while learning about life on the river bank.

On Wednesday, April 4, from 10.30am to noon, there will be a children’s story-telling morning at Laceby.

Youngsters will be enthralled by Rhubarb Theatre’s tale of creatures living on a chalk stream and the story will be followed by a crafting session.

On Friday, April 6, there will be a community activity day at Scamblesby along a popular public right of way, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

This is an open event to help local residents improve the habitat of their beck for water voles, otters and other wildlife species which depend on healthy chalk stream habitats.

To book a place on the children’s activity events, visit www.lincolnshirechalkstreams.org or call 01522 555780.

Ruth Craig, project officer said: “The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Easter events are a great opportunity for people to experience the Lincolnshire countryside and learn about wildlife.

“There is something for everyone - as well as practical activities, there are free fun events for children to keep them entertained, as well as hand-on conservation work for those who like to get involved.”

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, the project was awarded a grant of £45,300 by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF). The aim of the project is to encourage good management of Lincolnshire’s chalk streams.