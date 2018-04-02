Flood alert for River Rase

A flood alert has been placed on in the River Rase and River Ancholme catchment areas this afternoon (Monday, April 2) following the heavy rainfall experienced over the past 12 hours.

This means the rivers are now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river this afternoon.

The rivers are expected to remain high throughout the next few days.

Forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued at this stage.

River levels are being constantly monitored and the Environment Agency has staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages.

A flood alert is the lowest of the warning the Environment Agency can issue.

It informs people that flooding is possible and to be prepared.