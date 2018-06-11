Discovering Binbrook

The Wolds is a popular destination with walkers and none more so than Binbrook.

Now, a new sign in the village’s market place is helping identify some of the area’s places of interest in and around the village - including Orford priory and the association with the Australian Airforce.

The board also identifies three walks which can be taken from the village.

The board has been financed by the Parish Council initiatives budget and has been designed in conjunction with the Lincolnshire Wolds Association.

Photo by Chris Haynes.