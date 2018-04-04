Chance to have your say on waste consultation

Residents in Lincolnshire are being encouraged to have their say on a draft consultation released today (Wednesday) which outlines future plans to improve how waste is dealt with in the county.

The Lincolnshire Waste Partnership (LWP), made up from Lincolnshire County Council and all seven of the county’s district authorities, wants to formulate the best and most environmentally sustainable waste strategy for the future.

The LWP has put together a draft strategy outlining future plans to reduce the levels of contamination in recycling and improve how non-recyclable waste is disposed of.

Coun Eddy Poll, chairman of Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, said:“Looking at how we currently collect and dispose of waste there are a number of challenges we are facing.

“To overcome these challenges we have put some recommendations in place and now we want to know whether people in Lincolnshire agree with these.

“It is very important that people take this opportunity to tell us what they think.”

In Lincolnshire, around 360,000 tonnes of municipal waste is produced each year - about half a tonne of waste per year for each person living in the county.

Coun Poll highlighted the need for residents to add their views, insisting the future strategy will not be decided by councils alone.

He said: “The current waste strategy has been in place since 2008 and there are new challenges for us all.

“We are attempting to deliver the best possible service when the local authority budget has been greatly reduced and we need to turn around a recycling rate which has begun to fall both locally and nationally.

“We want to hear from county residents on this important issue and find out what they want to see happen in the future.”

• Residents can give their views on the consultation between Wednesday, April 4, until Monday, July 2, by clicking here