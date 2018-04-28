Enjoy stargazing event near Wragby

A venue near Wragby is set to host another series of glittering stargazing nights following the success of those held earlier this year.

Chambers Farm Wood, near Wragby, will host a Summer Star Party on Saturday, August 18.

The moon, Jupiter, Venus and Mars will put on a cosmic show for star lovers, and the event is also timed around the peak of the wonderful Perseid meteor show.

Visitors can point their telescopes to the sky, enjoy a talk to set the scenery and handle four billion year old rocks from outer space.

The party is suitable for adults and children over the age of six.

Buy tickets, priced at £6, here

A month later, the first beginner’s astrophotography workshop will be staged at Chambers Farm Wood on Saturday, September 15.

Guidance and demonstrations will help star seekers over the first hurdle in this popular pastime.

Places are limited, and the event is priced at £25 each. Book here.

Astronomer Richard Darn said: “Chambers is a stunning venue for these events.

£We see so many more stars compared with people living in the cities or towns and glimpsing the Milky Way for the first time can be breathtaking.

“We are delighted these star parties have proved so popular.

“Lincolnshire is proving a real hot spot for stargazing interest.”.

Warm refreshments are included in events which go ahead in all weather.

• Chambers Farm Wood Centre is signed off the B1202 Bardney to Wragby road.

For more, call Richard on 07753 670038 or email richard@richarddarn.com